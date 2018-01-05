Press release from Friends of the Smokies:

Brush up on your wildlife awareness this winter with Friends of the Smokies at Blue Ghost Brewing Co. 10 percent of sales from each evening will support trail rehabilitation, education programming, historic preservation and much more in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Jan. 9, 7 p.m. – Brook Trout in the Smokies

With more than 2,100 miles of streams, Great Smoky Mountains National Park attracts its fair share of anglers, an estimated 400,000 annually. Supervisory fisheries biologist, Matt Kulp, will discuss fish and water quality updates in the national park.

Feb. 13, 7 p.m.: – Elk & Black Bear in Western North Carolin

In 2001, elk were reintroduced to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Since then, the herd has grown to be more than 150 strong. Learn about the ecology of these magnificent animals as well as the iconic black bear from Esther Blakely, National Park Service volunteer and owner of Cataloochee Valley Tours.

Friends of the Smokies staff will be available for those interested in becoming a member or volunteering. The Smokies-themed pint nights are part of a larger series presented by Blue Ghost Brewing Co. about the natural history of Western North Carolina, which will take place on the second Tuesday of each month January through April. Blue Ghost Brewing Co. is located at 125 Underwood Road in Fletcher.