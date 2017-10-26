Lenoir-Rhyne University hosts Eliada fundraiser & supply drive mixer at Asheville Guitar Bar

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Lenoir-Rhyne University is teaming up with Asheville Guitar Bar to support children in need. The downtown Asheville university and River Arts District bar are hosting a fundraiser and supply drive for Eliada, a local non-profit organization focused on helping children succeed, on Friday, November 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Guitar Bar on Riverside Drive in Asheville.

During the mixer, Guitar Bar will donate 20 percent of all profits earned to Eliada. Hors d’oeuvres are provided, and beverages will be available for purchase. LRU will also accept material donations of the following items:

Hats/gloves

Washcloths

Socks

Coats

Hairbrushes/combs

Pillows

Facial tissues

Blankets

Bed sheets

Hair ties/hair bows

School supplies

Donations are also accepted before the event. Drop off at LRU Asheville, 36 Montford Ave, or contact Susy Chandler, LRU’s Asheville Center Affairs Coordinator, at susy.chandler@lr.edu .