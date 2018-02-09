Press release from Lenoir-Rhyne University:

Wicked problems are social or cultural issues that are difficult or impossible to solve for a variety of reasons. They include challenges, such as poverty, homelessness, flooding, urban renewal, mental health, hunger, gentrification, and the list goes on. In addition, each community adds a layer of complexity due to cultural norms in that area. This makes it almost impossible to frame the challenge – an essential ingredient to problem-solving. According to Jon Kolko, Founder and Director of Austin Center for Design, researcher Horst Rittel claims there are several characteristics of these types of problems:

Wicked problems have no definitive formulation.

Solutions to wicked problems can only be addressed to improve a situation rather than solve it.

There is no template to follow; Teams make things up as they go along.

There is always more than one explanation for a wicked problem; it depends on perspective.

Every wicked problem is a symptom of another problem; they are interconnected.

There are no “one shot” solutions.

For the next two weeks, Lenoir-Rhyne University in Asheville is spotlighting wicked problems in the Asheville community. We want to start a conversation on making our community more resilient in the face of these pressing social and environmental challenges.

We start on Feb. 13 from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. with Grounds for Thought, a coffee to discuss how you and/or your organization will “make a difference” in the Asheville community for the week.

On Feb. 15 from noon to 1:00 p.m., we are hosting In-noon-vation, a brownbag lunch to explore and exchange ideas regarding wicked problems in the Asheville community.

Check out our wicked problem room display at the LRXchange at Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville, 36 Montford Avenue, 2nd floor. Let’s join together and “give voice” on wicked problems.