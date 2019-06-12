Press release from Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville:
Living the Change presents solutions to the global crises we face today – solutions any one of us can be a part of – through the inspiring stories of people pioneering change in their own lives and in their own communities in order to live in a sustainable or regenerative way.
Wednesday, June 12th 2019
36 Montford Avenue (2nd Floor Boardroom)
Refreshments at 6pm, film at 6:30pm
Discussion to follow
Free and open to the public
