Press release from Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville:

Living the Change presents solutions to the global crises we face today – solutions any one of us can be a part of – through the inspiring stories of people pioneering change in their own lives and in their own communities in order to live in a sustainable or regenerative way.

Wednesday, June 12th 2019

36 Montford Avenue (2nd Floor Boardroom)

Refreshments at 6pm, film at 6:30pm

Discussion to follow

Free and open to the public

Check out the Trailer: Living the Change

Click here to RSVP