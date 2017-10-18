Press release from Lenoir-Rhyne University:

Lenoir-Rhyne University and Montreat College recently entered into an articulation agreement related to the University’s Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program.

Through this partnership, qualified Montreat College graduates will have the opportunity to matriculate into LRU’s MAT program at a discounted tuition rate. Each semester, three spots will be reserved in the program for Montreat students, ensuring them access to the training and certification needed to become highly-qualified teachers.

“Graduates will now be able to earn licensure for teaching in areas that are not offered at Montreat College, but are needed in the state,” said Dr. Linda Neuzil, Associate Professor of Education at Montreat College. “Placing quality teachers in classrooms is foundational to developing the next generation of leaders. I am excited Montreat College graduates will now have the opportunity to further prepare for their calling and career at Lenoir-Rhyne University through this partnership.”

Through LRU’s MAT program, students are offered secondary certification in core subjects including, Comprehensive Science, English, Mathematics, and Comprehensive Social Studies. K-12 certification is offered in Physical Education, Music, and Spanish.

“I believe our partnership with Montreat College will help to enhance higher education opportunities for students in our area and throughout the region,” said Dr. Amy Rottmann, MAT Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor of Education at LRU. “This agreement will help provide Western North Carolina with dedicated, professional, and passionate teachers. It is a privilege and honor to partner with Montreat College.”

LRU’s MAT program is offered fully online, and provides students the opportunity to earn both a graduate degree and North Carolina teaching certification. As a non-cohort program, students can complete the curriculum at their own pace, full-time or part-time. The program can be completed in as little as one year. Although delivered online, full-time faculty mentors are located on both LRU’s Hickory and Asheville campuses, providing students greater face-to-face access when needed. Any practicum experiences, including student teaching requirements, can be completed close to home at the students’ greater convenience.