Press release from Lenoir-Rhyne University:

Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Asheville campus invites the public to an open house event on Wednesday, November 29, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The event will be held on campus, in the second-floor boardroom at 36 Montford Avenue.

Attendees are invited to hear from current students as they discuss their experience pursuing a master’s degree at LRU, while balancing the many demands of a working professional. Faculty and staff will also be present to provide info on various graduate programs offered at LRU’s Asheville Center and answer any questions a prospective student may have regarding the admission process. A reception will be held following the information panel, where refreshments will be served.

LRU’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville was launched in 2012 to expand the University’s mission and serve the specific needs of Western North Carolina and beyond. Graduate degrees are offered through the Center, including fully online program options. LRU’s Asheville campus is housed on the second floor of the Asheville Visitors Center, and recently purchased an additional 6,900 square feet of space in the office building. The purchase and renovation of this space will add five classrooms, three seminar rooms, and eight offices. The renovation began in late August and is slated for completion by the spring semester of 2018.

To learn more visit lr.edu/Asheville.