Press release from NC Public Library Director’s Association:

Amber Westall Briggs, director of the Avery-Mitchell-Yancey Regional Library System, recently received the prestigious N.C. Library Director of the Year Award for 2024, the highest statewide honor for a Public Library Director.

Briggs was hired as Director of the AMY Regional Library System in 2015. Her love for reading led her to volunteer with the Yancey County Friends of the Library in 2007. At Yancey Library, she taught computer literacy classes through Mayland Community College in 2009 and started a young adult afterschool program in 2010.

She was hired as the Associate Librarian at the new Yancey Library location in the former YCI building, then served as Regional Programming Director six months prior to being named director of the AMY Regional Library System.

Briggs holds a BA degree in Literature and Master’s Degree in Library Science, and is certified as a NC Public Librarian by the State Library. A graduate of Mountain Heritage High School, she attended NCSU, WCU, and ASU.