Press release from the Montford Park Players:

Live music fans will rejoice with news that the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre, an outdoor live entertainment venue just minutes from downtown Asheville, will now be hosting concerts on a regular basis. The Montford Park Players, who operate the venue and perform free theatre out of the space, have teamed up with Plugged-In Productions to bring the community live music to this one-of-a-kind amphitheatre

The first concert of the Fall 2019 season is scheduled for 6PM on Wednesday, October 23 and will feature The Nude Party and Kitty Tsunami. Hailing from Boone, NC, The Nude Party were formed at Appalachian State in 2012 and are making a huge splash in the national music scene. They have performed with Jack White, The Arctic Monkeys, and have been featured at Bonnaroo and other major music festivals.

Tickets for the show are $10 in advance and can be purchased online at the venue’s website. Tickets will cost $13 at the door. Blankets and chairs are welcome but no outside food or drinks. Beer and wine will

be available for purchase. Food will also be available for sale from on-site vendor, the Gypsy Queen food truck.

More concerts are in the works for the 2020 season, commencing in the Spring. A percentage of proceeds from all events will benefit the Montford Park Players mission to make theatre available and affordable for all, and will support planned renovations and capital upgrades to the venue.

Nestled among the trees and rolling hills of the Historic Montford neighborhood, Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre delivers unrivaled sightlines and sound quality for live music fans in the City of Asheville and Western North Carolina. “The partnership with Plugged-In Productions presented itself as a mutually beneficial arrangement,” according to John Russell, Executive Director of the Montford Park Players. “The agreement to begin utilizing the venue for hosting concerts on a periodic basis will generate additional exposure to the Montford Park Players and support our organization’s fundraising efforts.”

Plugged-In Productions business partners, Jackson Whitfield and Kyle Davies, discovered the immense potential the amphitheater held for creating intimate, live music experiences while attending the Montford Park Players theatre performances over the past few years. “There’s an incredible music scene here in Asheville but we felt our City was lacking a truly great outdoor concert venue. Hazel Robinson now fills that void. There truly is nothing else like it in town,” says Whitfield. Their team of music industry professionals and advisers hold decades of experiencing producing concerts at Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre in Wilmington, NC as well as the Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival in Martinsville, VA.

Headquarted in Asheville, The Montford Park Players are North Carolina’s longest running Shakespeare Theatre Company. The non-profit organization presents a free Shakespeare in the Park performance series, running weekends each year from May through September. The amphitheare has traditionally been used only for theatre performances by the group. You can follow them on social media @montfordparkplayers or find them on-line at montfordparkplayers.org

Plugged-In Productions is a full-service booking, promotions, and production company specializing in live music and creative arts performances. They are a locally-engaged and community-driven organization based in Asheville, NC. Their mission is to enrich and unite the lives of all through invaluable live music experiences, creative arts, and community engagement. You can follow them on all social media @pluggedintunes and @hazelrobamp. They can be found on-line at plugged-inproductions.com and hazelrobinsonamphitheatre.com.