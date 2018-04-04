Press release from City of Asheville:

Planning for the future takes a lot of thought, intention and listening to our residents. For two years, the City of Asheville has been doing just that, working to update the 2003 Comprehensive Plan with a newer plan called Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for the Future.

Led by the City’s Planning and Urban Design Department, Living Asheville is designed to hone in on the community’s vision for the future and will be used to guide land use and other policy decisions. The document covers a range of topics, from climate change to issues of equity and neighborhood planning. It will also include some creative musings from local authors.

Public engagement has been an ongoing process throughout the plan’s development. Starting in May 2016, staff conducted surveys, held coffee chats, participated in small neighborhood gatherings as well as larger community meetings to talk about how we want to shape our City. Along the way, the feedback was considered, prioritized and incorporated into the draft of Living Asheville.

Now we are nearly at the finish line and the document is scheduled for adoption by City Council in May. Leading up to this date, City staff will make the rounds one more time to ensure the final draft of the plan reflects the input and feedback we received from the public, the Advisory Committee and relevant boards and commissions. So we’re going on the road with an ambitious schedule, giving as many presentations as possible!

‘Road show’ presentations schedule

All of these meetings are open to the public. Todd Okolichany, Director of the City’s Planning and Urban Design Department, will lead the presentations.

· Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, 9:30 a.m. April 5, Asheville City Hall, Sixth Floor HR Training Room

· Historic Resources Commission, 4 p.m. April 11, City Hall, First Floor North Conference Room

· Planning & Zoning Commission, 5 p.m. April 11, City Hall, Sixth Floor HR Training Room

· African American Heritage Commission, 11:30 a.m. April 12, City Hall, First Floor North Conference Room

· Riverfront Redevelopment Commission, 4 p.m. April 12, Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce Board Room, 36 Montford Ave.

· Downtown Commission, 8:30 a.m. April 13, City Hall, First Floor North Conference Room

· Tree Commission, 3:30 p.m. April 16, Public Works Building, 161 S. Charlotte Street, Room A109

· Sustainability Advisory Committee on Energy and the Environment (SACEE), 3:30 p.m. April 18, City Hall, First Floor North Conference Room

· Neighborhood Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. April 23, Public Works Building, 161 S. Charlotte Street, A109

· Multimodal Transportation Commission, 3 p.m. April 25, City Hall, First Floor North Conference Room

· Recreation Board, 12:30 p.m. May 8, City Hall, First Floor North Conference Room

· Public Art and Cultural Commission (tentative, TBA)

Meeting schedule for plan adoption

· Planning & Zoning Commission recommendation for adoption, 5 p.m. May 2, City Hall, First Floor North Conference Room

· Asheville City Council, 5 p.m. May 22 meeting, City Hall Council Chambers

Want to know more?

View a short 5-minute video to learn more about the planning process at this link. Visit the City’s webpage devoted to Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for our Future. Or reach out the Project Manager Stacy Merten at smerten@ashevillenc.gov or 828-259-5836.