Press release from Living Web Farms:

Greenhouses, home heaters, switches, and pumps — electrical systems control all these aspects and more of some of the things you commonly take for granted. If you’re a homeowner, farmer or homesteader, an understanding of how automated electrical systems work helps you learn how technology effects you, and how to use it to your advantage.

On Saturday, Jan 13, the Biochar crew at Living Web Farms will lead a workshop on basic electrical skills, focused on automated control systems that one might commonly find on the farm and homestead. Workshop lead instructor Dan Hettinger shares that the motivation for the event is to “teach people to become more resilient by becoming better practitioners of sensible technology.”

The class will explore the basics of control systems, and attendees will learn a new set of tools and vocabulary for understanding the world of controls. Skipping complicated electrical theory, participants will gain an introductory knowledge to some very common components and how they fit into a complete controls system. Building on that knowledge, students will also learn electrical safety, basic troubleshooting and design for applications around the farm, from greenhouse environmental controls to irrigation timers, switches and more.

Register online.