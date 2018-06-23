Press release from the Asheville chapter of the American Institute of Architects:

The Future of Asheville Streets:

Combining lessons from our past with lessons from the best cities in the world

Thursday, July 19, 2018

6:30pm

North Asheville Library

1030 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804

Free program organized by Asheville American Institute of Architects

This dynamic presentation will demonstrate views of Asheville that you have never seen presented and is not to be missed!

Which streets in your neighborhood are owned by the State of North Carolina?

What local issue could result in a decrease of 30% in the number of people injured our roads each year?

What happens to traffic and parking if current drivers are offered other reliable modes of transportation?

What duty does the City of Asheville have to provide streets that are safe for use for an 8 year old? An 80 year old?

A majority of the streets in our community are under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Transportation. Are you aware of the plans and proposals on the books for changes to these streets within the next 5 years?

Earlier this year, NC DOT proposal to widen Merrimon Avenue from W. T. Weaver Boulevard to Edgewood Raod sparked much controversy because the plan did not take into account pedestrians and other modes of transportation, ignored neighborhood connectivity, and did not follow NCDOT’s own “Complete Streets” guidelines. Clark Mackey, an Asheville business owner, has become an advocate for safe streets will present an overview of the issues involved and will also talk about NC DOT’s pending projects in the Asheville area that have similar issues to the Merrimon corridor.