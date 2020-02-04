Press release from North Carolina Arts Council:

NC Artist Fellowship: Escapes and Revelations will be presented at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) from February 13 to June 7, 2020. The exhibition features two artists from Buncombe County: Kate Weare, choreographer, and clay artist Eric Knoche.

The exhibition features 60 works of art in a variety of media ranging from video to installation, ceramic, textiles, ironwork, painting, film and dance from the recipients of the North Carolina Arts Council’s 2018–2019 Artist Fellowship.

Kate Weare is an award-winning choreographer raised by a painter and printmaker in Oakland, California. She draws on visual art, poetry, contemporary music, psychology, and nature in creating her dances. She founded Kate Weare Company in New York City in 2005 as a vehicle for her own choreographic research, while creating commissions around the world, most recently The José Limon Company, Scottish Dance Theatre, Cincinnati Ballet, and Union Tanguera in France. Weare is currently one of the artistic directors for ODC.

After Eric Knoche touched clay for the first time, he could not imagine doing anything else with his life. He subsequently worked for two years with ceramist Jeff Shapiro, and for six months with Isezaki Jun, Living National Treasure in Bizen, Japan. In 2011, he discovered the Argentine tango and now splits his passions between clay work and dancing.

Other artists featured include visual artists Endia Beal, Joelle Dietrick, and Owen Mund, Andrew Etheridge, Sabine Gruffat, Susan Alta Martin, Mario Marzán, Renzo Ortega, Mariam Stephan, Barbara Campbell Thomas, Montana Torrey, and Christina Weisner; craft artists Seth Gould, and Rachel Meginnes; film/video artists Kelly Creedon, Rodrigo Dorfman, and André Silva; and choreographers Anna Barker and Duane Cyrus.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, February 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. Several of the artists featured in the exhibition will be on hand to discuss their work. The exhibition will be displayed in the Main and Potter Galleries at SECCA. I’m happy to set up any interviews with you and your local artists.

SECCA is located at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem and is free and open to the public Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.