Press release from the Campaign for Southern Equality:

Twenty-six locally-owned businesses in the Asheville area are participating in Shop for Equality on November 28th, a day of giving to benefit the Campaign for Southern Equality’s work for LGBTQ rights. Businesses are donating 5 percent of their sales on the 28th to the non-profit organization.

Casey Campfield, owner of The Crow & Quill, a hip downtown bar, is one of the many businesses participating in Shop for Equality, says, “The Crow & Quill is a queer owned and operated safe space for all manner of folks to enjoy a nice drink. Campaign for Southern Equality has done such important work in this region. We are happy to support them in any way we can.”

This daylong event serves to connect mindful shoppers with philanthropic businesses in Asheville. Shop for Equality falls on #GivingTuesday, this day of giving will benefit work for LGBTQ civil rights across the South and drive traffic to Asheville’s diverse community of local businesses. This day is meant to engage consumers in donation and volunteer based giving during the holiday season.

“What’s unique about Asheville is that we have so many community minded businesses along with local residents that value engaging with local non-profits. We are so appreciative of all of the businesses that look beyond the bottom line,” says Maya Washington, Campaign for Southern Equality.

Asheville’s most beloved shops and restaurants are joining the Campaign for Southern Equality for this event:

Adorn Salon

Alchemy: Tearoom. Apothecary. Acupuncture.

aSHEville Museum

The Block off Biltmore (giving 10%)

Chai Pani

Chestnut Restaurant and Bar

Crow and Quill (giving 10%)

Curate

Dynamite Roasting Company

East Fork

Embellish Asheville

Horse and Hero

Izzy’s Coffee

Karen Donatelli Bakery

Lexington Glass Works

Loretta’s Cafe

Luella’s BBQ

Mayfel’s (will be participating Monday, November 27th)

Nightbell

O’Henry’s

One of a Kind Art Gallery

Patton Avenue Pet Company

Ultimate Ice Cream

Well Bred Bakery

Yummi Yarns

From 5 to 7 p.m. on the 28th, folks will gather at the The Block off Biltmore for an afterparty to celebrate. All are welcome to this free event.

To follow the growing list of “Shop For Equality” partners visit southernequality.