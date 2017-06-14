Press release:
Asheville author John Gordon’s first Penny Summers mystery, published in May, can be ordered from our local independent bookstore — Malaprop’s, and is available on Amazon! “Katelyn’s Killer” is a traditional mystery with a non-traditional resolution. Set in Annapolis, Maryland, amateur sleuth Penny Summers, thirty-something ex-Navy public affairs officer and Master Gardener, on her first job finds her newest friend dead in a stagnant goldfish pond. A sailboat loaded with blocks of cocaine that Katelyn found the day before her death keep Annapolis detectives busy tracking drug deliveries. When Penny’s public relations day job boss asks her to plan a huge July Fourth festival where a millionaire who received some of the cocaine will announce his candidacy for Maryland governor, she’s up to her tramp stamp in competing allegiances.
