The milestones of Asheville’s long history are well known to locals, but so many interesting stories are all but forgotten. Thankfully, the staff and volunteers of the North Carolina Room at Pack Memorial Library have unearthed the best of those hidden tales. Meet daredevil aviatrix Uva Shipman and Tempie Avery, who went from slavery to respected nurse and citizen. Learn the poignant tale behind the sad death of former mayor Gallatin Roberts and uncover the parts of old Asheville lost to the wrecking ball. These and many more historic episodes come to life in this collection compiled by North Carolina Room librarian Zoe Rhine.
Zoe Rhine has worked in the North Carolina Room at Pack Memorial Library for more than twenty-five years. In 1976, she moved to Asheville, where she attended Warren Wilson College, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 1980. She received her Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from Goddard College in 1989. She has previously published creative nonfiction stories and taught creative writing courses at the University of North Carolina–Asheville. She was chosen by Mountain Express in 2016 as one of Asheville’s “Influential Eight.”
