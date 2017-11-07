Information from mountainofwords.org:

Why are these amazing authors and community advocates donating their time to support the work of Asheville Writers in the Schools and Community (AWITSC)? Why should you sponsor one (or more!) of them with a tax-deductible donation?

Because AWITSC ignites social change through the power of the arts, culture and restorative self expression.

​

Because AWITSC works with children, teens and families who are too often overlooked and unheard.

Because AWITSC programs provide learning and healing spaces where they are inspired to share their voices, talents and power to create a more just and equitable world.

Because the collective power of financial generosity will help to create a sustainable future for these vital programs.

Featured writers are:

Glenis Redmond, Ami Worthen, Alli Marshall, Daniel Suber, Tamiko Ambrose Murray, Nicole Townsend, Aisha Adams, Catina Bacote, Joanne O’Sullivan and Janet Hurley. Click the individual links to read the writers bios and make a donation.

Mountain of Words benefits:

• Word on the Street/La Voz de Los Jovenes. Our bilingual, online magazine visioned, created and led by youth of color through a program which centers their interests and passions while providing mentorship and learning in writing, visual and digital arts, business, leadership and communication. The magazine connects the local to the global and we receive, accept and publish submissions from any youth, anywhere.

• Family Voices Whether in a school or community setting, this program brings families together to share their wisdom, stories and poetry through creative activities facilitated by an artist mentor.

• Artist Mentor Residencies in schools or community setting provide creative immersions for participants over the course of weeks or months.