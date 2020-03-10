Press release from Alien Music Club:
I am pleased to report that Alien Music Club raised $1,200 for BeLoved Asheville last Friday night at the “Bad Girls and the Aliens of Soul” Dance Party at Isis Music Hall! Every cent of the proceeds are going to this amazing, grass roots organization which continues to do so much good for so many people! My heartfelt thanks goes out to the many people who showed up and partied with us, despite the inclement weather! The same goes out to Isis Music Hall and Scott Woody & family for co-hosting this event and contributing their support. And to my incredible bandmates without whom none of this would be possible! Please consider volunteering or donating to this grassroots, people powered non-profit at www.BeLovedAsheville.com.
