Press release:
On Friday, July 28th, Funny Business at The Grey Eagle will present a hand-picked selection of Asheville’s best and brightest stand-up comedians, featuring fresh faces and returning favorites.
Locally Brewed Comedy: Asheville Comedy Showcase
Come experience a hand-picked selection of some of Asheville’s best and brightest stand-up comedians — all in one show!
These Funny Business Asheville Comedy Showcases sell-out quickly, so buying tickets in advance is highly recommended.
Featuring a mix of fresh faces and returning favorites: Minori Hinds, Blaine Perry, Moira Gorey, Chesney Goodson, Kelly Morgan, Hilliary Begley, Macon Clark, Tom Peters and host Peter Smith McDowell.
LOCALLY BREWED COMEDY: ASHEVILLE COMEDY SHOWCASE – FUNNY BUSINESS @ THE GREY EAGLE
Friday, July 28th @ 8:00 PM
$10 advance / $12 at the door
Tickets @ https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1522936
Buying tickets in advance is highly-recommended. Parking is available at the Grey Eagle’s parking lot and on Clingman Ave. and Haywood Road. The Grey Eagle offers full bar service, and food is available inside the club at The Grey Eagle Taqueria. http://www.thegreyeagle.com/
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.