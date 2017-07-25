Press release:

On Friday, July 28th, Funny Business at The Grey Eagle will present a hand-picked selection of Asheville’s best and brightest stand-up comedians, featuring fresh faces and returning favorites.

Locally Brewed Comedy: Asheville Comedy Showcase

Come experience a hand-picked selection of some of Asheville’s best and brightest stand-up comedians — all in one show!

These Funny Business Asheville Comedy Showcases sell-out quickly, so buying tickets in advance is highly recommended.

Featuring a mix of fresh faces and returning favorites: Minori Hinds, Blaine Perry, Moira Gorey, Chesney Goodson, Kelly Morgan, Hilliary Begley, Macon Clark, Tom Peters and host Peter Smith McDowell.

Friday, July 28th @ 8:00 PM

$10 advance / $12 at the door

Tickets @ https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1522936

Buying tickets in advance is highly-recommended. Parking is available at the Grey Eagle’s parking lot and on Clingman Ave. and Haywood Road. The Grey Eagle offers full bar service, and food is available inside the club at The Grey Eagle Taqueria. http://www.thegreyeagle.com/