Local Artist’s Work Chosen for National Exhibit entitled “Through the Needle’s Eye”

Original beaded artwork by Sue Osterberg, a Hendersonville resident, will be on display at the Transylvania Arts Council in Brevard from August 16 to September 15, 2017. The 21th national exhibit, “Through the Needle’s Eye” is sponsored by The Embroiderer’s Guild of America (EGA) and is being held in conjunction with this organization’s national seminar in Asheville.

EGA offers a Master Craftsman program in many embroidery genres. Each challenges the embroiderer to accomplish six steps judged against an established standard of excellence in stitching. In 2016, Osterberg achieved her Master Craftsman in Beading, having worked through the six steps using beads in varying applications.

Osterberg’s beaded piece in the Brevard exhibit was chosen from all of the international entries. Her work entitled Child’s Play is an adaptation of the Fisher Price Rock-a-Stack toy. The technique employed is right angle off-loom beading. She used a variety of specialty beads in primary colors to complete her entry.

Osterberg has been a member of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America for 25 years in Wisconsin, New York and North Carolina. She is actively involved with EGA at both the local, region, and state levels, holding numerous offices. She was Dean of Faculty for the Carolinas Region seminars for six years and is the assistant chairman for the EGA national seminar, to be held in Asheville in August of 2017.

Osterberg is passionate about all sorts of challenging needle work. She says her beads have a way of speaking to her while she is creating. She feels that living in the mountains is very inspiring as there are so many wonderful artists and crafters in the area.