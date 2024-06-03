News release from Buncombe County:

Firearms are now the leading cause of injury-related death for children and youth in North Carolina according to the NC Department of Public Safety. A comprehensive approach to preventing gun violence through safe gun storage, education, and partnerships can help to prevent firearm injuries and reduce the number of individuals who are justice-involved related to firearm offenses. To this end, partners in Buncombe County will come together for a violence prevention event in commemoration of Gun Violence Awareness Month and the NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) Week of Action at Pack Square Park on June 7.

The day’s activities will take place at Pack Square Park starting at 12:45 PM with a photo opportunity where participants are encouraged to wear orange to show their support for gun safety and preventing gun violence. From 2-6 p.m., attendees can enjoy a variety of events, including live music, speakers, interactive activities, giveaways, and food trucks.

As partners in Buncombe County address the increase in youth firearm complaints, community-wide collaboration and proactive measures are essential for ensuring the safety and well-being of our youth.

In the past year, Buncombe County has seen an increase in youth under 18 charged with firearm complaints. From January to October in 2022, there were 20 complaints involving 10 youth. However, by the same period in 2023, this number jumped up to 71 complaints involving 30 young people. To put it in perspective, this means that for every 1,000 youth in Buncombe County, there’s been an increase of nearly 1 occurrence of firearm offenses.

In 2023, the Buncombe County Register of Deeds recorded 51 death certificates that showed someone died by a gun, and 46 of those incidents occurred inside Buncombe County. The youngest decedent was only 14 years old, while the oldest was 94 years old.

Nationally, there were more than 48,000 firearm-related deaths in the United States in 2022 according to provisional mortality data. That’s about 132 people dying from a firearm-related injury each day. More than half of firearm-related deaths were suicides and more than four out of every 10 were firearm homicides.*

The June 7 event is part of the NC SAFE initiative to promote safe firearm storage across North Carolina. Please join us for this important community-wide effort to address a critical need to reduce firearm-related accidents and deaths, especially among children and youth. By securing firearms effectively, we can prevent them from falling into the wrong hands and reduce the risk of tragic incidents. By prioritizing violence prevention efforts and promoting responsible firearm ownership, we can create a safer environment for all residents in Buncombe County.

Event Details:

Date: June 7, 2024

12:45 PM – Show your support by wearing orange and participating in a community photo. Main Events: 2-6 p.m.

Music and speakers Interactive activities suitable for all ages Free gun locks Food trucks on site



Location: Pack Square Park

Wear Orange More Information: Click here

