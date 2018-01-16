Press release from Randy Shull:

Hedy Fischer and Randy Shull are pleased to announce ¡Viva! will travel to the Projective Eye Gallery at UNC Charlotte City Center with an opening reception January 19, 6-8 pm. The exhibition will run from January 19-February 25, 2018.

Projective Eye Gallery curator Crista Cammaroto has chosen 10 of the original 19 ¡VIVA! artists to present at the Projective Eye Gallery: Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Jorge Méndez Blake, Pablo Rasgado, Tania Franco Klein, Abraham Cruzvillegas, Gabriel de la Mora, Moris (Israel Meza Moreno), Jose Dávila, Santiago Sierra, and Javier Téllez.

For more information about the exhibition and gallery, please click here.