Press release from Randy Shull:
Hedy Fischer and Randy Shull are pleased to announce ¡Viva! will travel to the Projective Eye Gallery at UNC Charlotte City Center with an opening reception January 19, 6-8 pm. The exhibition will run from January 19-February 25, 2018.
Projective Eye Gallery curator Crista Cammaroto has chosen 10 of the original 19 ¡VIVA! artists to present at the Projective Eye Gallery: Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Jorge Méndez Blake, Pablo Rasgado, Tania Franco Klein, Abraham Cruzvillegas, Gabriel de la Mora, Moris (Israel Meza Moreno), Jose Dávila, Santiago Sierra, and Javier Téllez.
For more information about the exhibition and gallery, please click here.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.