Press release submitted by Deborah A. Reynolds of Barnardsville:

Did you ever ask yourself, “Is this really serious enough to see a doctor?”

You might say, “Maybe yes, maybe no,” but are you a trained medical professional? Is it worth your hearing to contact an expert?

Mild hearing loss may be caused by fluid in your middle ear related to a stuffy nose or a sinus infection or even an allergy. But you put off going to the doctor because you can tough it out.

But what if one day you wake up and you can’t hear in one ear, or worse, you can’t hear at all? Maybe you are dizzy or have ringing (tinnitus) in your ears. These are symptoms of sudden deafness.

Seek help from an ear, nose and throat specialist immediately so they can to treat the cause and prevent further damage to your hearing. The good news is that a large percentage of people who do seek treatment will recover and many regain some or most of their hearing.

What if you lose some of your hearing and you don’t feel sick? It could be time to see an audiologist. Audiologists are doctors who assess hearing loss and its causes. They will help you to preserve your hearing to the extent possible and can help you make decisions about hearing aids or other devices if these are appropriate choices for you.

Want to know more?

Come hear Dr. Katharine Milnes, director of audiology at Asheville Head Neck and Ear Surgeons, as she presents “Red Flags! When and Why to Consult the Hearing Professional” on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Seymour Auditorium on Care Partners’ Campus, 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, at 10:15 am. Sponsored by the Asheville Chapter of The Hearing Loss Association of America.