Local groups raise funds for Latinx Mother’s Day benefit

Press release from THE BLOCK off biltmore:

As a way to commemorate this Mother’s Day and to let Latinx mothers dealing with COVID-19 know they are remembered, four local groups have coalesced to raise money through Hola Community Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, to support the Latinx community (www.holacommunityarts.org).

The four groups, Extinction Rebellion WNC, Sunrise Movement Asheville, THE BLOCK off biltmore, and WNC 4 Peace, are initiating a crowdfunding campaign in order to assist Hola Community Arts to provide immediate assistance to mothers impacted by COVID-19 by encouraging their networks of supporters to donate to Hola Community Art’s efforts.

This particular campaign aims to support mothers like Lucy Ortiz, mother of six, in Henderson County. Four members of Lucy’s family have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus including a 17-month-old child. Although Lucy has not tested positive at this time, she is quarantined with her husband, 16-year-old daughter, two nephews, 8-year-old daughter, 11-year-old son, 17-month-old son and father-in-law, all of whom tested positive and are in different phases of recovery.

“It can happen to anybody. I don’t want people wondering what we did or didn’t do to acquire it. We were careful, and we got it. No one plans on getting sick,” said Lucy Ortiz.

Now Lucy, like many other mothers living paycheck-to-paycheck, worries about how her family’s bills will be paid. “With my husband’s last paycheck we paid part of April’s rent. Now, the whole family is quarantined and we have no income for May. Plus, the medical bills are starting to arrive. Please keep our family in your prayers and don’t judge us,” she said.

The choice to seek help is a brave one and the Ortiz family needs help with food, #6 diapers, wipes, personal toiletries, rent and medical bills.

According to Adriana Chavela, Executive Director of Hola Community Arts, “We receive numerous calls everyday from mothers in our community dealing with the ravages of COVID-19. Mother’s Day is the perfect time to let moms, like Lucy Ortiz, know they are loved and appreciated – especially during this time of uncertainty and fear. What moms really want is to be together with their children, safe and sound, without having to worry about how to feed their families, and pay medical bills and rent. You can help. Please make your tax-deductible donation via venmo.com/holacommunityarts. Your kindness will mean more than you can ever know.”

Items for Latinx mothers may be dropped off at the Hola Cultural Center located in the Jackson Park House, 801 Fourth Avenue East, Hendersonville, NC. 28792, checks or donations can be also mailed to: Hola Community Arts, PO Box 5146, Asheville, NC 28813.

For more information on the groups launching this Mother’s Day benefit, please visit their websites: Extinction Rebellion WNC – extinctionrebellionwnc.org, Sunrise Movement Asheville – sunrisemovement.org, THE BLOCK off biltmore – theblockoffbiltmore.com, and WNC 4 Peace- wnc4peace.com.