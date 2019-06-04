Press release from Aluminati Guitar Company:

Locally owned Aluminati Guitar Company will display their Keystone model guitar as part of the Museum of Design Atlanta’s upcoming show Wire and Wood: Designing Iconic Guitars. The show will feature iconic guitars from the past, with an eye toward technological changes that will inform the guitars of the future.

Aluminati Guitar Company’s contribution, the Keystone, is a featured guitar of the future. Aluminati uses materials such as Lucite, carbon fiber, and aluminum to make guitars with classic proportions, but modern design. Aluminum has an especially bright and resonant tone, and it’s an environmentally sound alternative to tropical tonewoods.

Although aluminum guitars have been around since the 1970s, they have been notoriously heavy and unbalanced. Aluminati Guitar Company’s guitars weigh around 7 pounds and are known for being comfortable and easy to play.

Wire and Wood: Designing Iconic Guitars will run from June 29- September 29, 2019.