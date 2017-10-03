Local manufacturers open doors for Buncombe Co. student plant tours Oct. 3

Posted on by Max Hunt

From event organizers:

Educators in Industry Day – Promoting Career Pathways in Advanced Manufacturing

Asheville, North Carolina, October 2, 2017 – Seven manufacturing companies are opening their doors to elementary, middle and high school teachers and counselors on Tuesday, October 3, to show them what advanced manufacturing looks like today and to change their perception of manufacturing as a career choice.

Tours will be conducted at the following companie:

  • Baldor Electric Company
  • AVL Technologies
  • GE Aviation
  • Atlas Precision, Inc.
  • Southeastern Container, Inc.
  • Polylinks, Inc.
  • New PECO

Tours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon at each plant location.

  • WHEN: Tuesday, October 3, 9:30 a.m. – 12 noon
  • WHERE: Various plant locations; see below for addresses
  • CONTACT: Christy Cheek, crystal.cheek@bcsemail.com; 828-255-5931

Tour Locations. Each plant will give a tour at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

  • GE Aviation
    502 Sweeten Creek Industrial Park Road,
    Asheville NC 28803
    Sarah Hutcheson
    828-210-4054
    sarah.hutcheson@ge.com
  • AVL Technologies
    55 Weaverville Hwy,
    Woodfin, NC 28804
    Jeff Hayes
    828-318-5438
    jhayes@avltech.com
