Educators in Industry Day – Promoting Career Pathways in Advanced Manufacturing
Asheville, North Carolina, October 2, 2017 – Seven manufacturing companies are opening their doors to elementary, middle and high school teachers and counselors on Tuesday, October 3, to show them what advanced manufacturing looks like today and to change their perception of manufacturing as a career choice.
Tours will be conducted at the following companie:
- Baldor Electric Company
- AVL Technologies
- GE Aviation
- Atlas Precision, Inc.
- Southeastern Container, Inc.
- Polylinks, Inc.
- New PECO
Tours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon at each plant location.
- WHEN: Tuesday, October 3, 9:30 a.m. – 12 noon
- WHERE: Various plant locations; see below for addresses
- CONTACT: Christy Cheek, crystal.cheek@bcsemail.com; 828-255-5931
Tour Locations. Each plant will give a tour at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- GE Aviation
502 Sweeten Creek Industrial Park Road,
Asheville NC 28803
Sarah Hutcheson
828-210-4054
sarah.hutcheson@ge.com
- Southeastern Container, Inc.
1250 Sand Hill Rd.,
Candler, NC 28728
Darlene Harmon
828-350-7307
darlene.harmon@secontainer.com
- Polylinks, Inc.
230 Sardis Road,
Asheville, NC 28806
Shane Chandley and Jenny Hassler
shane.chandley@polylinks.net; jenny.hassler@polylinks.net
828-633-2250
- New PECO
10 Walden Drive,
Arden, NC 28704
Jason Hughes and Jeff Simerly
jason.hughes@lawnvac.com; jeff.simerly@lawnvac.com
828-684-1234
- Atlas Precision, Inc.
170 Clayton Road,
Arden, NC 28704
Dennis Kanupp & Mary Ramirez
dkanupp@atlas-plastics.com; maryramirez@atlas-plastics.com
828-687-9900
- AVL Technologies
55 Weaverville Hwy,
Woodfin, NC 28804
Jeff Hayes
828-318-5438
jhayes@avltech.com
- Baldor Electric Company
70 Reems Creek Rd.
Weaverville, NC 28787
Alan Burnette
828-645-1702
alan.burnette@baldor.abb.com
