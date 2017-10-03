Educators in Industry Day – Promoting Career Pathways in Advanced Manufacturing

Asheville, North Carolina, October 2, 2017 – Seven manufacturing companies are opening their doors to elementary, middle and high school teachers and counselors on Tuesday, October 3, to show them what advanced manufacturing looks like today and to change their perception of manufacturing as a career choice.

Tours will be conducted at the following companie:

Baldor Electric Company



AVL Technologies



GE Aviation



Atlas Precision, Inc.



Southeastern Container, Inc.



Polylinks, Inc.



New PECO

Tours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon at each plant location.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 3, 9:30 a.m. – 12 noon

WHERE: Various plant locations; see below for addresses

CONTACT: Christy Cheek, crystal.cheek@bcsemail.com ; 828-255-5931

Tour Locations. Each plant will give a tour at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.



502 Sweeten Creek Industrial Park Road,

Asheville NC 28803

Sarah Hutcheson

828-210-4054

1250 Sand Hill Rd.,

Candler, NC 28728

Darlene Harmon

828-350-7307

230 Sardis Road,

Asheville, NC 28806

Shane Chandley and Jenny Hassler

shane.chandley@polylinks.net; jenny.hassler@polylinks.net

10 Walden Drive,

Arden, NC 28704

Jason Hughes and Jeff Simerly

jason.hughes@lawnvac.com; jeff.simerly@lawnvac.com

170 Clayton Road,

Arden, NC 28704

Dennis Kanupp & Mary Ramirez

dkanupp@atlas-plastics.com; maryramirez@atlas-plastics.com

55 Weaverville Hwy,

Woodfin, NC 28804

Jeff Hayes

828-318-5438

