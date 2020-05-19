Press release from Pandemic of Love:

Pandemic of Love is a grassroots organization that is run completely on volunteer efforts. Its objective is to create a mutual aid community of care that connects people in need with patrons (donors) who are able to assist in that need. It is a tangible way for people to give quickly, discretely, and directly. What makes Pandemic of Love different from the other organizations is that we help create opportunities for human connection. We see that in a time of great uncertainty and disconnect the needs of the people is not limited to only material or monetary but also the needs of the heart and connection. To be a part of Pandemic of Love whether you are a giver, receiver, or volunteer, there is absolutely NO CATCH! Our goal is simply to encourage a community of kind people being introduced to other kind people that results in acts of kindness and human connection.

Pandemic of Love is a nationwide organization and has a chapter in Asheville (#PandemicofloveAVL) that is run by 5 local volunteers. I am writing to you to request your consideration in helping us spread the “pandemic of love” and share our mission through a feature in an article, your newsletters, and social media to help increase the number of people connected in our incredible community. At this point, locally we have made over 80 matches over the past few weeks, involving over 160+ locals. It has been amazing! Worldwide, the Pandemic of Love chapters have made over 80,000 matches!

Up until recently, we have had the same number of those committing to assist as we have had those requesting assistance. However, we now have LONG list of Asheville residents requesting help and are in desperate need to get the word out and attract additional people who would be willing to provide help. Would you be able to aid us in getting the word out?

TO GIVE, RECEIVE, OR VOLUNTEER

www.pandemicoflove.com

You can also read/see celebrity endorsements here:

https://www.pandemicoflove.com/media

And our Asheville photo is even featured on the national site!

https://www.pandemicoflove.com/about