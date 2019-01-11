Press release from the Friends of the Polk County Public Library:

Everyone is invited to attend a free talk by mystery writer Mark Schweizer at the Friends of the Polk County Public Libraries Annual Meeting on Jan. 29.

Based in Tryon, Schweizer is the author of a series of liturgical mysteries featuring choir director/detective Hayden Konig. Set in the fictional North Carolina town of St. Germaine, the series includes such titles as “The Alto Wore Tweed,” “The Baritone Wore Chiffon” and the 15th book in the series, “The Choir Director Wore Out.” For more about Schweizer and his works, visit sjmpbooks.com.

The Friends Annual Meeting will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29 in the Community Room of the Columbus Library at 1289 W. Mills St. In addition to Schweizer’s free talk, complimentary refreshments will be provided. The annual meeting also will include a short regular business meeting of the Friends.

Membership in the Friends of the Polk County Public Libraries helps support public libraries in our community. Annual Friends memberships are $10 for individuals and $15 for families living in the same household. Individual lifetime memberships are $100.

Through memberships and fundraisers like the upcoming Spring Book Sale, the nonprofit Friends group helps support library initiatives like reading programs, special events, professional development opportunities for library staff, appreciation events for library volunteers and free programs for adults and children at the Columbus Library and Saluda Library.

The Spring Book Sale will be Wednesday, May 8 through Saturday, May 11. On Wednesday, May 8, a Special Preview Day for Friends Only will be held exclusively for current Friends and for those who join the Friends that day. More details about the Spring Book Sale will come closer to the event but volunteers are being recruited now for pre-sale book sorting, set-up of the sale and work during the sale. If you can help, please contact Friends Board President Kevin Reynolds at friends@polklibrary.org.

Learn more about the Friends of the Polk County Public Libraries by visiting Facebook @FriendsofPolkCountyPublicLibraries and polklibrary.org/support/friends/.