Non-profits present Local Civics 101 Workshop series

Learn about the roles and decision-making processes of local government and how you can advocate and make your voice heard

(Asheville NC- February 19, 2018) The League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County, Pisgah Legal Services, and Children First/Communities in Schools have joined together to present a four-week program entitled “Civics 101”. The program will take place at the Edington Center, 133 Livingston Street, Asheville, NC from 6–7:30 p.m. for each session. It will focus on providing an opportunity to learn about the roles and decisions making processes of our local governments and how citizens can advocate and get their voice heard.

The presentations will be as follows:

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 – Asheville City Government

Jaime Matthews – Assistant to the City Manager

Dawa Hitch – Director of Communications and Public Engagement.

Keith Young – Councilman – City of Asheville

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 – Buncombe County Government

Kathy Hughes – NCMCC- Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners

Al Whitesides– County Commissioner – Buncombe County – District 1

Tuesday, March 20, 2018- Justice Resource Center and Family Justice Center

Tiffany Iheanacho , Justice Resource Center Coordinator

Julie Klipp-Nicholson , Family Justice Center Coordinator

Honorable Susan M. Dotson-Smith, District Court Judge

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 – Advocacy Training- Staff of Pisgah Legal Services

There will be time for our speakers to explain what is happening now and for questions and answers with all our speakers. Attendees are welcome to come to any or all sessions. Light snacks will be served. Spanish interpretation will be available. If child care service are needed, please call 828-333-0893 by February 28, 2018.