From Children First/Communities In Schools of Buncombe Co.:
Non-profits present Local Civics 101 Workshop series
Learn about the roles and decision-making processes of local government and how you can advocate and make your voice heard
(Asheville NC- February 19, 2018) The League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County, Pisgah Legal Services, and Children First/Communities in Schools have joined together to present a four-week program entitled “Civics 101”. The program will take place at the Edington Center, 133 Livingston Street, Asheville, NC from 6–7:30 p.m. for each session. It will focus on providing an opportunity to learn about the roles and decisions making processes of our local governments and how citizens can advocate and get their voice heard.
The presentations will be as follows:
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 – Asheville City Government
- Jaime Matthews– Assistant to the City Manager
- Dawa Hitch – Director of Communications and Public Engagement.
- Keith Young – Councilman – City of Asheville
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 – Buncombe County Government
- Kathy Hughes – NCMCC- Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners
- Al Whitesides– County Commissioner – Buncombe County – District 1
Tuesday, March 20, 2018- Justice Resource Center and Family Justice Center
- Tiffany Iheanacho, Justice Resource Center Coordinator
- Julie Klipp-Nicholson, Family Justice Center Coordinator
- Honorable Susan M. Dotson-Smith, District Court Judge
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 – Advocacy Training- Staff of Pisgah Legal Services
There will be time for our speakers to explain what is happening now and for questions and answers with all our speakers. Attendees are welcome to come to any or all sessions. Light snacks will be served. Spanish interpretation will be available. If child care service are needed, please call 828-333-0893 by February 28, 2018.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.