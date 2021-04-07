Media advisory from Cheryl Orengo:
Today while Senator Burr is home for his spring recess, local organizers are coming together for a socially distant event downtown to demand a bold recovery package that will address the climate and economic crisis, implement racial justice, create good-paying jobs, and safeguard real democracy.
This action is part of the dozens of events and creative displays happening across the nation from March 29 through April 11.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 7 at 6pm
WHERE: Upper Pack Park across from the Fire Department
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Randy Bernard, 828-273-2768
Speakers * Signs * decorating masks and taking selfies for social media * chants
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.