Local organizers will hold downtown rally for recovery plan on Wednesday, April 7

Posted on Community Bulletin

Media advisory from Cheryl Orengo: 

Today while Senator Burr is home for his spring recess, local organizers are coming together for a socially distant event downtown to demand a bold recovery package that will address the climate and economic crisis, implement racial justice, create good-paying jobs, and safeguard real democracy.

This action is part of the dozens of events and creative displays happening across the nation from March 29 through April 11.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 7 at 6pm

WHERE: Upper Pack Park across from the Fire Department

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Randy Bernard, 828-273-2768

Speakers * Signs * decorating masks and taking selfies for social media * chants

