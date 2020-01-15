Press release from Smiles Change Lives:

Dr. Timothy Scanlan of TS Orthodontics & Dental Specialists, with offices in Asheville, Marion and Rutherfordton, North Carolina, is stepping up in a major way to help kids in his community receive braces, who may otherwise not be able to afford them. On Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Dr. Scanlan and his team will be screening kids to qualify for $650 braces through the nonprofit Smiles Change Lives.

Smiles Change Lives is a national nonprofit that helps kids get braces who could not otherwise afford them. Orthodontic treatment has long been considered cosmetic by insurance companies, providing little assistance, even for those that are insured. As a result, many children and teens suffer unnecessary discomfort and embarrassment from their misaligned teeth. Smiles Change Lives’ mission is to provide these families with the opportunity to provide their children with braces through its network of over 800 volunteer orthodontists in the United States and Canada.

“We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Timothy Scanlan, who has committed to donate approximately $150,000 in orthodontic care to kids in his community,” says Alexis Barclay, Director of Provider Services, Smiles Change Lives. “Thanks to Dr. Scanlan, we hope to approve 24 kids for braces through our program from this event.”

Smiles Change Lives is a national nonprofit formed in 1997 under its original name, the Virginia Brown Community Orthodontic Partnership. Virginia Brown grew up during the Great Depression, and her parents could only afford to pay for orthodontic treatment for one of their children. Virginia’s sister was able to get braces, while Virginia endured years of teasing and self-consciousness until she finally received treatment during high school. Virginia and her son, Tom Brown, established Smiles Change Lives to help children today avoid the physical and emotional difficulties that Virginia herself suffered as a child.

To qualify for the program, a child must be between the ages of 7-21, have good oral hygiene, not be wearing braces currently, have a moderate to severe need for braces, and their family must meet certain financial guidelines (the proof of income requirement is waived for children in foster care). The family must also be willing to submit an application fee of $30, and if accepted for treatment, a program fee of $650. The full program guidelines can be reviewed at www.smileschangelives.org.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm, at TS Orthodontics & Dental Specialists located at 4 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Suite 110, Asheville, North Carolina, 28803. Families who meet the program qualifications for Smiles Change Lives can register their child for the event here: https://www.smileschangelives.org/ts-orthodontics-screening-event/

To date, Smiles Change Lives and its network of orthodontists have helped more than 13,000 kids receive braces in the United States and Canada. Please watch this short video to learn more: http://www.smileschangelives.org/scl-overview-video.

About Dr. Timothy Scanlan: Dr. Scanlan received his bachelor’s degree in 1998 from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he graduated magna cum laude and number one in his class. Following college, Dr. Scanlan was accepted at the School of Dental Medicine at the State University of New York at Buffalo. He graduated from his studies there with a cum laude in 2002. Upon completion of dental school, Dr. Scanlan was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a captain assigned to the dental corps. During his first year in the Army, he completed the one-year Advanced General Dentistry program from the United States Army Medical Department at Fort Benning, Georgia. Following this additional training, he began a three-year assignment at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he practiced general dentistry and ran his own clinic. During his training and service in the Army, Dr. Scanlan solidified his desire to make a difference in other’s lives through their smiles. This desire led him to a career in orthodontics. Dr. Scanlan completed a three-year post-doctoral Master of Science and certification in orthodontics in 2009 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Upon graduation in 2009 from the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Scanlan entered into a private practice in Asheville, North Carolina.

For more information, visit https://www.tsorthodontics.com/