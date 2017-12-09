Press release from N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services:

Schools in Haywood, Buncombe and Halifax counties earned top honors in the apple-focused NC Crunch Contest sponsored by the N.C. Farm to School Cooperative, the N.C. Farm to School program and the Farm to School Coalition of N.C.

First place and $250 went to Meadowbrook, Jonathan Valley and North Canton Elementary schools in Haywood County, and second place and $150 went to Avery’s Creek Elementary in Asheville. Aurelian Springs Institute of Global Learning in Littleton earned third place, receiving $100.

The contest recognized best in-school promotions and educational activities during the month-long contest. Schools were judged on a portfolio describing promotional and educational efforts involving apples that were available in the schools and cafeterias.

Local farmers were invited to talk with students at the three Haywood County elementary schools. Each held a taste testing of apples, and they shared the history of apples with students.

“Apples are a healthy and nutritious treat, and we are happy schools across the state make them part of school lunches through the Farm to School program,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “I am also glad that students had the opportunity to learn more about apple production in North Carolina and the 40 different varieties grown at more than 300 commercial apple operations.”

The Farm to School program began in 1997 and delivers locally grown fruits and vegetables to participating school systems for school lunch programs. During the 2016-17 school year, the program generated nearly $1.4 million in sales with participation by almost 80 school districts statewide.

The contest was open to all school systems and early child care facilities in the state. The N.C. Farm to School Cooperative provided the cash prizes. The contest was held to recognize National Farm to School Month in October.