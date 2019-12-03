Press release from Leslie Poplawski:

A living memorial Yoshino cherry blossom tree will be planted for the atomic bomb victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The event will take place on December 6, 2019 from 3:30-4 p.m. and will be held beside the Buncombe County courthouse on the sidewalk next to College Street. The address is 60 Court Plaza, Asheville, NC 28801.

The ceremony will include music and poetry.

This event is sponsored by WNCPSR (Western North Carolina Physicians for Social Responsibility). All are welcome to attend.