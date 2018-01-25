Press release from Asheville Grown Business Alliance:

A series of events from Feb. 10 -17 designed to reconnect the community with downtown Asheville is slated to tie into the week around Valentine’s Day.

Stewards of downtown, including Asheville Grown Business Alliance (AGBA), Asheville Downtown Association (ADA), Asheville Independent Restaurants (AIR), Lexington Ave Merchant Association (LAMA), and the City of Asheville (COA) have teamed up to rekindle the spark for the heart of our community – downtown Asheville.

To celebrate, the group is organizing eight days of LOVE LOCAL themed activities downtown, complete with parking vouchers for city decks, and is putting a call out to the community to SHOW UP FOR LOCAL and rekindle your love for downtown. Local businesses are encouraged to celebrate together by electrifying downtown through promoting sales, keeping doors open later, offering interactive events, food, drink, live music and art:

Feb 10: Love Asheville, Love Late Nights; a special night inviting businesses to stay open later. Locals, make sure to pick up your parking voucher for city decks from the Asheville Downtown Association at 29 Haywood from 5pm – 7pm (and participating businesses throughout the week – check the website for updates).

Feb 11: Love Asheville, Celebrate Local; Enjoy Mardis Gras in the South Slope and after parties

Feb 12: Love Asheville, Shop Local; We challenge our community to make a pledge to shop local for Valentine’s day this year, check loveasheville.org for a growing list of promotions throughout the week.

Feb 13: Love Asheville, Pack the Hall; A call for community to show up at City Council for the Proclamation at 5pm on the 2nd floor of City Hall. Join us for the after party at the Asheville Wine Market’s new tasting room!

Feb 14: Love Asheville, Eat Local; Spend Valentine’s Day eating and drinking at local restaurants with a loved one.

Feb 15: Love Asheville Artists; Visit our amazing artists, museums & galleries, buskers, and outdoor art! Take a class! Get crafty with a loved one.

Feb 16: Love Asheville’s Public Spaces; Locals fill the parks and celebrate public spaces throughout Downtown.

Feb 17: Love Asheville, Party like a Local; Finish the week dancing the night away at local venues and celebrate!

The initiative grew out of an effort undertaken by a subcommittee of the Downtown Commission charged with protecting the vibrant culture of downtown by preserving and growing a healthy, local, living economy.

“I hope to see thousands of locals returning to Downtown this year, and, just as important, I would love to see this spark a massive support of local businesses throughout all neighborhoods in Buncombe County!” – Franzi Charen, Founder, Asheville Grown Business Alliance

If you have a local business and would like to participate please share your ideas with us by filling out the form at http://bit.ly/loveavl. Use #LoveLocalAVL on social media to express your love for our town and to promote happenings during the week.

For more information, please contact franzi@ashevillegrown.com.