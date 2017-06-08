Press release:

Located in the heart of downtown Brevard, The Phoenix & The Fox music venue has announced internationally-acclaimed blues musician Mac Arnold & a Plate Full O’ Blues will perform Friday, June 23, for a special one-night performance.

Arnold was born in Ware Place, South Carolina, one of thirteen children born and raised on a sharecropper’s farm. He began his musical journey in the 1950s when he and his brother Leroy first fashioned a guitar from a steel gas can, wood, nails, and screen wire. His early career included working with a young James Brown on piano in his band.

In late 1966, at age 24, Arnold joined the Muddy Waters Band and helped shape the electric blues sound that inspired the rock and roll movement of the late 60’s. Regular guests of the band included Eric Clapton, Paul Butterfield, Mike Bloomfield, and Elvin Bishop. The Muddy Waters Band shared the stage with the likes of Howlin’ Wolfe, Elmore James, Jimmy Reed, Junior Wells, Big Joe Williams, and Big Mama Thornton, to name a few.

After more than a year with Muddy Waters, Arnold formed the Soul Invaders which backed up many artists, including The Temptations and B. B. King. In the early 70’s, he moved to Los Angeles to work at ABC Television and LAFF RECORDS (Redd Foxx). This led to working on the set of the television show Soul Train from 1971 to 1975 and then working with Bill Withers (“Lean on Me”) before moving back to South Carolina in the 80’s.

Arnold retired from show business to be an organic farmer and now resides in Pelzer, South Carolina where he tours with his band which consists of Austin Brashier on guitar and vocals, Max Hightower on keyboards, harmonica, guitar, bass, and vocals, Tez Sherard on drums and vocals, and Arnold on vocals, bass and gas can guitars. Mac Arnold & a Plate Full O’ Blues will take the stage at 8pm on June 23 at The Phoenix, for the one-night show.

“We are so absolutely thrilled to have Mac Arnold come play here in Brevard,” said Rebekah Watts, co- owner of The Phoenix. “He is legendary in the music industry, truly one of the greatest blue musicians!”

For more information on the June 23rd Mac Arnold show call 828-877-3232. Limited seating advance tickets are available for sale on Facebook under Events.

The Phoenix also announced Jeff Sipe & Friends will take the stage every Monday night during the month of June. Popular Jazz Night will also continue every Wednesday starting at 7pm hosted by Jason DeCristofaro.