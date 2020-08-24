Press release from Cawthorn for NC:

Madison Cawthorn, a local businessman and motivational speaker who is running as a Republican to represent North Carolina’s 11th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, released the following statement today regarding his invitation to speak at the Republican National Convention as well as President Trump’s plan to visit North Carolina’s 11th congressional district:

“I am honored and humbled by President Trump’s invitation to speak at the Republican National Convention. I’m ready to join a new generation of American leaders who are eager to stand up and fight for the future. I am also encouraged by the president’s plans to visit North Carolina’s 11th congressional district tomorrow, and I’m grateful for his support in my campaign for that seat.”

“President Trump understands that the true battleground in American politics isn’t defined by geography, but by generations. At the convention, we will be making our case that freedom and opportunity won’t be achieved through the empty promises of socialism but through the timeless principles of liberty and equality enshrined within our Constitution. In times of peril, young Americans have always turned towards our founding principles, and doing so again will ensure that the blessings of liberty can be passed on for generations to come.”