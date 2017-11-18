From Madison Has Heart:
The Wit and Grit of Michael Cody
Like the steep and winding roads through his childhood home place of Walnut, NC, Michael Cody’s career path has followed a rambling, roundabout route. From a child of the hills, to a brush with songwriting fame in Music City USA that produced a Glen Campbell cover, Cody, now an English professor at ETSU, will be coming home to Jewell Hill with stories to tell and songs to sing.
Cody’s new book, Gabriel’s Songbook, is a living portrait of the artist as a wayward musician, the story of a musician whose talent carries him from the hills of Appalachia to the grime and glamor of Nashville and back home again. Gritty and lyrical, rock ’n’ roll and old-time country, it transports the reader deep into that age-old dream of making the big time, and shows us the beauty and pathos that lurks underneath.
On Sunday, December 10, Cody will be reading excerpts from the book, interspersed with musical accompaniment. The event will take place at the historic Methodist Church at Jewell Hill to celebrate this remarkable community hub, which now houses the charitable group, Madison Has Heart. Coincidentally, this special house of worship was the site of Michael Cody’s wedding to his childhood sweetheart many years ago.
At this event, history will be made, relived and retold. Join the community in celebrating Michael Cody’s homecoming.
The event is free and refreshments will be served.
