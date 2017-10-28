Ragtime Willy Pottery:

An Exhibit of Functional works by Andy Gordon

OPENING: Friday, November 3, 2017 5-7 p.m.

The Madison County Arts Center

152 N. Main St Marshall, NC 28753

(828)649-1301

www.madisoncountyarts.com

Andy Gordon has been an avid potter since 1998. He studied ceramics at Old Dominion University with Jim Chalkley and Rick Nickel. He also holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology and retired from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA in 2012 to spend more time with pottery and music (he plays guitar and plays with drums, too). He has lived in Marshall, NC (Sandy Mush) since 2012 with his wife Elaine.

Image courtesy of the Madison County Arts Council

Andy’s current work focuses on drums and functional stoneware fired either in an electric kiln or (as a guest and assistant stoker) in a wood-fired kiln belonging to a neighboring potter in Big Sandy Mush, Matt Jones. His glazes are earthy and he favors glazes that run and retain their active, flowing look in the finished piece. Parts of the pots are often left unglazed to emphasize the visual and tactile contrast of the glazed and unglazed surface. He decorates with subtle carving of the clay surface. The designs include elements inspired by his home in Sandy Mush; mountains, cabins, trees, and dancing figures.

Andy has been making ceramic drums for ten years. The drums have natural goatskin heads and represent the classic Dumbek-style ceramic drum that has been played in the middle-east and northern Africa for thousands of years.

This will be the inaugural gallery show and opening at the Madison County Arts Center’s new space in downtown Marshall. Join us on Friday, November 3 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 152 N. Main Street. For more information call (828)649-1301 or visit www.madisoncountyarts.com