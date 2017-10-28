From the Madison County Arts Council:
Ragtime Willy Pottery:
An Exhibit of Functional works by Andy Gordon
OPENING: Friday, November 3, 2017 5-7 p.m.
The Madison County Arts Center
152 N. Main St Marshall, NC 28753
(828)649-1301
www.madisoncountyarts.com
Andy Gordon has been an avid potter since 1998. He studied ceramics at Old Dominion University with Jim Chalkley and Rick Nickel. He also holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology and retired from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA in 2012 to spend more time with pottery and music (he plays guitar and plays with drums, too). He has lived in Marshall, NC (Sandy Mush) since 2012 with his wife Elaine.
Andy’s current work focuses on drums and functional stoneware fired either in an electric kiln or (as a guest and assistant stoker) in a wood-fired kiln belonging to a neighboring potter in Big Sandy Mush, Matt Jones. His glazes are earthy and he favors glazes that run and retain their active, flowing look in the finished piece. Parts of the pots are often left unglazed to emphasize the visual and tactile contrast of the glazed and unglazed surface. He decorates with subtle carving of the clay surface. The designs include elements inspired by his home in Sandy Mush; mountains, cabins, trees, and dancing figures.
Andy has been making ceramic drums for ten years. The drums have natural goatskin heads and represent the classic Dumbek-style ceramic drum that has been played in the middle-east and northern Africa for thousands of years.
This will be the inaugural gallery show and opening at the Madison County Arts Center’s new space in downtown Marshall. Join us on Friday, November 3 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 152 N. Main Street. For more information call (828)649-1301 or visit www.madisoncountyarts.com
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.