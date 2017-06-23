Press release from Zeke Powerz:

“Magic & Mind Reading Mysteries,” featuring Zeke Powerz, is coming to Asheville this summer! Award-winning magician Zeke Powerz from Blairsville, Georgia will read thoughts, palms, cards, and the future on July 23 at 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 337 Charlotte Street in Asheville. The event is geared for adults and teenagers and the $10 ticket price will help support the work of The Vanishing Wheelchair, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity for people with disabilities.

Zeke is a full-time mentalist who teaches leadership workshops during the day and provides entertainment at night: all based around developing your own intuition or “sixth sense” at both private parties and corporate events. Zeke’s demonstrations blur the line between science and superstition. A member of The International Séance Project, The International Brotherhood of Magicians, and a regular performer at the East Coast Spirit Sessions, Zeke will demonstrate all forms of psychic phenomena July 23rd at St. Mary’s for “entertainment and fundraising purposes only” to benefit The Vanishing Wheelchair, Inc.

The Vanishing Wheelchair is a non-profit which works with people with disabilities to help them find their passion in life through the arts. It has used the proceeds from the events it hosts to launch “All Things Possible” to teach skills in performing, painting, photography, music, crafts, writing, and wood working to people with disabilities. These workshops are available to other non-profits to share with their clientele and are conducted at its Little Theatre at 175 Weaverville Highway, or on location. Eventually the non-profit wishes to expand to establish a universally accessible hands-on museum for children to explore the arts and sciences at which people with disabilities can work and continue to learn these skills.

During the 3 p.m. fundraiser, Zeke speaks openly about the events that changed his life, from being struck by lightning at 9, being homeless as a teenager and spending 20+ years as a corporate trainer and leader. “The magic is inside each of us, it is all about figuring out how to unleash it. Ricky Boone (co-founder of The Vanishing Wheelchair, local magician, and Asheville magic shop owner) is one of the best examples of not letting anything stop you from achieving greatness.” Ricky will bring his own brand of comedy and magic as a special guest performer on July 23.

Tickets are $10 each and all funds raised will go to a great cause. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.VanishingWheelchair.org, contact Magic Central, 175 Weaverville Highway, Suite L, Asheville, North Carolina 28804, or call 828-645-2941.

Zeke Powerz’s official Web site: esotericmagician.com has recently had a facelift and is now easier than ever to navigate. Besides his Web site, you can book Zeke directly on any of the “Big 3” social media platforms of Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

For more information contact T.J. Shimeld at tjshimeld@gmail.com, 1129 Allman Ridge Road, Morganton, North Carolina 28655. Call 828-443-8414.