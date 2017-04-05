Press release:

Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) will host Recharge, Refresh, & Restart, a free event for women only on Wednesday, May 17th from 5:30pm-7:00pm at the Education Building on the Biltmore Campus.

Dinner and wine will be provided while women hear from guest speaker, Paula Guilfoyle, founder and president of Claim Leadership. She’s a sought after speaker, expert on thinking and behavioral change, and is known for being lively, entertaining, and funny. Attendees to her programs report feeling less stress, better results at work, and spending more quality time with family.

“Women are an integral part of our community, and, too often, they push their own care aside to focus on their children and family,” says Dr. Jeff Heck, MAHEC president and CEO. “Women’s health is a top priority at MAHEC, and that includes physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing. This program allows us to provide care in a different way and reminds women how much they matter to us.”

Following Paula Guilfoyle’s presentation, “Re-Energizing Your Life,” Ronnie Metcalf, EdD, RN, ONC, will give a brief, light-hearted approach to a serious topic that all women should know: “Heart Attack in Women – Signs You Shouldn’t Chalk Up to Stress.” Attendees may be surprised to learn just how differently a woman’s heart attack presents than a man’s, and it could just save a life!

“We wanted to hold a community event focused solely on women and remind them just how important it is to take some time for themselves,” says Debbie Manley, development officer at MAHEC. “We hope they leave not only with crucial, life-saving information, but gain inspiration from a topic that we hope touches home with women in our community. It will also be a chance to just have some downtime with other women and practice self-care for just a few hours.”

If you would like to attend the free community event for women, please RSVP: mahec.net/recharge. Seats are limited so please register early.

For more information about guest speaker Paula Guilfoyle, please visit claimleadership

The Education Building at the MAHEC Biltmore Campus is located at 121 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville NC 28803.

MAHEC was established in 1974 and is a leader in healthcare, education and innovation. Located in Asheville, MAHEC serves a 16-county region in Western North Carolina. It is the largest Area Health Education Center in North Carolina, which evolved to address national and state concerns with the supply, retention and quality of health professionals. MAHEC’s mission is to train the next generation of healthcare professionals for Western North Carolina through quality healthcare, innovative education, and best practice models that can be replicated nationally. For more information on MAHEC, visit mahec.