Press release from Malaprop’s Bookstore/Cafe:

All across the U.S., Small Business Saturday brings together authors and readers in support of independent bookstores. At Malaprop’s, your favorite Western North Carolina-based authors volunteer as “booksellers for the day,” offering expert advice to readers and gift-givers.

This year, the American Booksellers Association and American Express are working together with Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing to make available 20,000 special edition copies of Ghost, Jason Reynold’s first book in his New York Times-bestselling Track series. The books will be distributed for free through independent bookstores to children in underserved communities. Malaprop’s is thrilled to participate in this campaign. Jason Reynolds is a Newberry Award Honoree, a Printz Award Honoree, a National Book Award Honoree, a Kirkus Award winner, an NAACP Image Award Winner, and the recipient of multiple Coretta Scott King honors.

“Small Business Saturday” is near and dear to our hearts and to those of our Asheville community,” said Stephanie Jones-Byrne, Malaprop’s Events Director. “Each year, we’re heartened by the outpouring of support both from our wonderful customers and from the generous authors who serve as volunteer booksellers for the day.” She added, “We’ve scheduled an array of fun activities throughout the day, so be sure to save the date!”

Our growing list of author-volunteer booksellers includes Wayne Caldwell (Catalooche; Requiem by Fire), Jennifer McGaha (Flat Broke With Two Goats), Constance Lombardo (the Mr. Puffball series), Adair Sanders (the Allison Parker mystery series), and Allan Wolf (Who Killed Christopher Goodman?). We’ll update the list on our website as authors join the roster.

For more information, please contact Stephanie Jones-Byrne at 828-254-6734 or stephanie@malaprops.com.