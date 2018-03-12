Press release from Malaprop’s:

Malaprop’s Bookstore & Café presents New York Times- and internationally-bestselling author Elizabeth George for the launch of her new novel, The Punishment She Deserves, on Monday, March 26, at 7:00 p.m., at the historic Masonic Temple in downtown Asheville. The book is the 20th novel in George’s acclaimed and beloved British crime series featuring Inspector Thomas Lynley and his unconventional partner Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers. The novels have been translated into 30 languages and adapted as a popular six-season BBC television series, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries.

This is a ticketed event, with tickets available for purchase in the store and at www.malaprops.com/event. There are two options for tickets: an individual ticket ($38.00) that includes an autographed copy of the new novel, and an Admit Two ticket ($66.00), which includes an autographed copy of the new novel and a copy of A Banquet of Consequences, the 19th novel in the Inspector Lynley series. Both books will be available for pick-up at the event. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. event. There will be light refreshments served prior to the event.

The Punishment She Deserves presents Lynley and Havers with one of their most intricate cases They are forced to confront the past as they try to solve a crime that threatens to tear apart the fabric of a quiet, historic medieval town in England. Fans of the series will love the many characters from George’s previous novels who join Lynley and Havers, and readers new to the series will quickly see why she is one of our most popular and critically esteemed writers. Both a page-turner and a deeply complex story about the lies we tell, the lies we believe, and the redemption we need, the novel promises to be remembered as one of George’s best.

“We are thrilled to host Elizabeth George for her first visit to Malaprop’s and her only tour stop in the South,” said Melanie McNair, Director or Marketing and Author Events at Malaprop’s. “Her Inspector Lynley series is a perennial favorite for mystery lovers and we look forward to introducing the author, and Lynley and Havers to new fans.”

In addition to her crime novels, Elizabeth George is the author of a young adult series set Washington state. She has been honored with the Anthony and Agatha Awards and received the Grand Prix de Littérature Policière, as well as the prestigious German prize for suspense fiction, the MIMI. A long-time instructor of creative writing, George is also the author of the bestselling creative writing book, Write Away.