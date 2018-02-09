Press release from UNC-Asheville:

Nickole Brown, Elizabeth Lutyens and Heather Newton – faculty members in UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program (GSWP) – will read from their works at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18, in the next installment of the Writers at Home series at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café, 55 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. This monthly series of free, public readings is hosted by GSWP director and novelist Tommy Hays.

Brown received her MFA from the Vermont College, studied literature at Oxford University, and was the editorial assistant for the late Hunter S. Thompson. Her first collection, “Sister,” a novel-in-poems, was first published in 2007 by Red Hen Press and a new edition will be reissued by Sibling Rivalry Press in 2018. Her second book, a biography-in-poems called “Fanny Says,” came out from BOA Editions in 2015, and the audio book of that collection became available in 2017. Formerly an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, she now is editor for the Marie Alexander Poetry Series and teaches periodically at the Sewanee School of Letters MFA Program, the GSWP, and the Hindman Settlement School.

A former journalist, Lutyens is a graduate of the MFA in Writing Program at Warren Wilson College and is completing a novel set in Boston and the Port Royal islands of South Carolina during the early 1860s. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of The Great Smokies Review, the online literary magazine published by the GSWP and UNC Asheville. She has been the longtime teacher of the GSWP’s Prose Master Class.

Newton is program manager for Asheville’s Flatiron Writers Room writers’ center. Her novel, “Under The Mercy Trees,” won the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award, was chosen by the Women’s National Book Association as a Great Group Reads Selection and named an “Okra Pick” by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance (“great southern fiction fresh off the vine”).

For more information about UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program, which offers workshops for writers of all levels in poetry, prose, creative nonfiction and marketing of one’s works, visit unca.edu/gswp.