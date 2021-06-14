Press release from Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos:

For over 20 years, Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos have supported MANNA (Mountain Area Nutritional Needs Alliance) Food Bank, a non-profit organization that assists in providing food to families of Western North Carolina. To date, Harrah’s Cherokee has donated over $298,000 to MANNA. This year, the company is continuing their allegiance by pledging to be an Annual Sponsor for MANNA’s upcoming signature events, Empty Bowls and the Blue Jean Ball. As an Annual Sponsor, Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos will contribute $30,000 to the non-profit organization.

The continued support of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos alone has helped provide well over 1,000,000 meals across Western North Carolina, as stated by Mary Nesbitt, Chief Development Officer of MANNA Food Bank.

“We are grateful for our extraordinary partnership with Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos, said Nesbitt. “Remarkably, Harrah’s has been a cherished partner in our work for over 20 years, and through their generous sponsorship support alone, they have cumulatively provided well over 1,000,000 meals for our neighbors in need across Western North Carolina.”

Brooks Robinson, Regional Senior Vice President & General Manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos, says he is delighted to be an Annual Sponsor to continue to support MANNA and their cause.

“Our partnership with MANNA is one that we value immensely as their services specifically benefit our local communities,” said Robinson. “We are proud to be an Annual Sponsor for MANNA’s upcoming signature events and to continue to be a part of the positive impact the organization delivers to our region.”