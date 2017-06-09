Press release from MANNA FoodBank:

MANNA FoodBank, a hunger-relief organization serving 16 Western North Carolina (WNC) counties, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global manufacturer of life sciences and environmental products with a location in Asheville, will hold a large-scale food packing event to help people facing hunger in the WNC area.

Thermo Fisher Scientific employees will help pack 12,000 pounds of pasta as part of a community event which will take place on Monday, June 12th at the company’s Aiken Road location. Thermo Fisher employees will pack the bulk food into family-sized portions that will be available for pick-up by our partner pantries and agencies serving food to food-insecure residents across WNC.

This is the fourth major food packing event hosted by Thermo Fisher, and another deep investment by their employees in the efforts to end hunger here in WNC.

“Here at Thermo Fisher Scientific, our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer,” says Karthik Shanmugham, Site Lead and Director of Operations for Thermo Fisher. “At the Asheville manufacturing location, we are proud and happy to volunteer our facilities and employee teams to support this mission. MANNA FoodBank and Thermo Fisher have a long-standing partnership in serving the local community and in fighting hunger in the Western North Carolina region.”

“Our partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific and their passionate employees is so vital for the thousands of families MANNA is working every day to help,” says Hannah Randall, Chief Executive Officer for MANNA FoodBank. “The results of this long-term relationship are incredible—they have helped us provide thousands more meals to families struggling to afford groceries, and have single-handedly increased our partner pantries’ ability to source fresh foods. So not only do they directly help provide food with events like this packing event,” Randall explains, “but their overall work with MANNA is helping to literally change the food that ends up on people’s plates all across our region.”