Asheville, NC (June 14, 2018) – Many of us are busy planning summer vacations, gatherings, and picnics ahead of July. But for over 100,000 Western North Carolina residents busy trying to make ends meet to provide for their most basic needs, that kind of celebration is out of the question.

That is why the nationally recognized WNC beer scene is collaborating again, and raising the stakes, to bring awareness to the issue of hunger in Western North Carolina. Over twenty local breweries are joining forces to help support MANNA FoodBank’s mission to end hunger for thousands of families across WNC through the 2nd annual Hops for Hunger campaign, July 1st – 31st.

Hops for Hunger is made possible through support from Asheville Ale Trail, and MANNA’s annual sponsors: Preserve Communities, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, Anurja Interactive, The Cantina at Historic Biltmore Village, Mast General Store, and Lamar Advertising.

Child hunger increases during the summer, when students who receive free and reduced lunch aren’t receiving these weekday meals, and families face increased pressure to bridge the grocery gap in their budgets. In WNC, 1 in 6 people and 1 in 4 children is affected by food insecurity. These families turn to MANNA and our partner pantries throughout the year, but even more so during the lean summer months, when no school means no lunch for thousands of kids.

Last year’s week-long campaign was so impactful, providing over 27,000 meals-worth of food, that WNC breweries have increased their support this year to the entire month of July.

“The brewery community has been very supportive of our neighbors in need by donating and by giving of their time through volunteering,” says Mary Nesbitt, Chief Development Officer for MANNA FoodBank. “This year, these breweries upped their collective efforts to really make an impact, right when families in our area need it most.”

YOU CAN HELP: Visit these participating breweries during the month of July, who are helping MANNA by donating proceeds from a beer of their choice, donating tips, hosting food donation barrels, hosting dinner benefits and pint nights, and hosting MANNA ambassadors in their tasting rooms to engage their guests about the issue of hunger right here at home.

Participating Breweries:

BearWaters Brewing, Canton, NC

Black Mountain Ale House, Black Mountain, NC

Black Mountain Brewing, Black Mountain, NC

Catawba Brewing, Asheville, NC

Eluvium Brewing, Weaverville, NC

French Broad Brewery, Asheville, NC

Ginger’s Revenge, Asheville, NC

Highland Brewing Company, Asheville, NC

Hillman Beer, Asheville, NC

Hi-Wire Brewing, Asheville, NC

Lazy Hiker Brewing Company, Franklin, NC

New Belgium Brewing, Asheville, NC

Noble Cider, Asheville, NC

One World Brewing, Asheville, NC

Oyster House Brewing Company, Asheville, NC

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Mills River, NC

Southern Appalachian Brewery, Hendersonville, NC

Sweeten Creek Brewing, Asheville, NC

Turgua Brewing, Fairview, NC

UpCountry Brewing Company, Asheville, NC

Wedge Brewing Company at 5 Foundy, Asheville, NC

WhistleHop Brewing Company, Fairview, NC

Wicked Weed Brewing, Asheville, NC

Zebulon Artisan Ales, Weaverville, NC

“WNC breweries have had a real impact with this campaign,” says Hannah Randall, Chief Executive Officer for MANNA. “When you consider that with every dollar raised, MANNA can provide enough food for 3.5 meals to families struggling to make ends meet, you can imagine the impact that buying just a few beers can really have. It’s a great connection between what makes the Asheville area so fun, and the good that someone can do by simply drinking a great local beer.”

###