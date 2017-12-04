Press release from REVOLVE:

MAP has received a game-changing major gift of $80,000 to expand programing and community outreach with REVOLVE from artists and Brooklyn transplants, Denise Carbonell and Derek Dominy.

“To say we are grateful would be an understatement,” said Colby Caldwell, REVOLVE founding director (and current MAP program director). “This gift is a real vote of confidence not just for the Revolve space, but for the mission of Media Arts Project (MAP) and the entire contemporary art scene in Asheville. Denise and Derek are shining examples of what our community needs from the private sector. They truly want to make a difference in a city that prides (and promotes) itself as an art destination.”

Denise and Derek recognized REVOLVE’s potential early on as owners who worked and had their respective studios at Cotton Mill Studios in the River Arts District. With a program of contemporary visual art, music and lectures that intended to challenge as well as delight audiences, they saw the potential of one of the few spaces in Asheville that reminded them of the Brooklyn art scene.

“Every show he does is so different from the one before, and I love that,” said Denise “It’s a little like BAM (the Brooklyn Academy of Music), it’s eclectic and always surprising.”

In May of 2017 the couple sold the Cotton Mill Studios and supported REVOLVE’s move to the RAMP studios along Riverside Drive.

The move to RAMP studios more than doubled the exhibition space and refocused programing to attract audiences who come for specific exhibitions and events rather than just wander in, as they did in the River Arts District. The move to the new location also prompted new partnerships including WCU, Asheville Butoh Collective and the highly influential Media Arts Project (MAP), who has been supporting Asheville performers and media artists for over 13 years.

This gift will give MAP via it’s REVOLVE space, the opportunity to act on some of the wish list initiatives like an artist in residence program, and expanded community outreach initiatives.

Caldwell moved to Asheville in 2012 leaving a tenured teaching position and thriving art-photography practice in Washington, DC.

“I have had museum shows, major gallery representation, and articles in Art Forum – all the markers of a successful art career, but realized that I also craved a way to inspire other artists and provide opportunities for community connection through contemporary art.” Caldwell said.

REVOLVE, in partnership with MAP, is a nonprofit with the mission to gather in one place the creative energies of the Asheville area, presented by a variety of viewpoints, forms of expression, markets and communities, and reach out from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the visual and intellectual landscape of the US and abroad.

MAP with REVOLVE will be hosting a pop –up multi-media installation by UNCA professor Lei Han with musical performances by UNCA professor Wayne Kirby and Roy Wooten (Futureman) on Wednesday, Dec 6th at 7pm. It is free and open to the public.

REVOLVE is located at RAMP SOUTH studios, 821 Riverside Drive #179, Asheville, NC 28801

MAP is a 501c3 nonprofit and all gifts are tax deductible, to make a contribution please contact Colby Caldwell at revolveavl@gmail.com or 240-298-9575.