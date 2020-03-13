Press release from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality:

The public hearing to gather comments on Biltmore Farms, LLC water quality certification, scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at the Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, has been cancelled based on the current guidance that gatherings of over 100 people should be avoided to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. The Division of Water Resources will explore additional methods to safely provide information during the public comment period.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in North Carolina, go to: www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or call 866-462-3821 for questions.

Biltmore Farms, LLC is seeking the water quality certification to permanently impact 0.067 acres of 404 jurisdictional wetlands and 141 linear feet of jurisdictional stream, and to temporarily impact 116 linear feet of jurisdictional stream to construct a bridge over the French Broad River in Buncombe County.

State officials are accepting written comments until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020. Comments may be submitted via email to: PublicComments@ncdenr.gov. Please list “Biltmore Farms, LLC” in the email’s subject line. Please mail written comments to: 401 Permitting, 1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC, 27699-1617.

The application is available online and is also available at the DWR Asheville Regional Office, located at 2090 U.S. 70 Highway, Swannanoa, NC 28778, and may be inspected with an appointment between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding state holidays. For questions or to schedule an appointment, contact Andrew Moore at 828-296-4500.