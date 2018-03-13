Press release from the office of the City Clerk for the city of Asheville:

Reminder: The March 27 City Council meeting has been cancelled.

The following is a City Council public hearing scheduled for the next formal meeting – April 10. This listing is for information only and is subject to change. Please call City Clerk Maggie Burleson at 259-5601 if you have any questions.

A. Public hearing to consider the conditional zoning of 1 Brookside Circle from RM-6 Residential Multi-Family Low Density District to Residential Expansion/Conditional Zone for 70 residential units in three buildings with a clubhouse.