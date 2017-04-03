Asheville Savings Bank Honors Marion Banking Center with Excellence Award

Top accolade at annual STARS event presented to the Marion team

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (March 29, 2017) – Asheville Savings Bank (ASB) announced it recently recognized its Marion banking center with the Banking Center Excellence Award. Presented to only one of the bank’s 13 banking centers at the company’s annual STARS event, this honor spotlights outstanding customer service, and overall loan and core deposit growth.

The STARS event is an evening full of celebration organized to thank, reward and celebrate the bank’s 160 employees for their exceptional performance throughout the previous year.



“The Marion banking center team led by David Wooten is a great example of how consistent exceptional customer service and a strong dedication to community involvement leads to success.” says Vikki Bailey, Asheville Savings Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer. “We regularly hear from our Marion customers that they have referred their friends and neighbors to bank with us. That is the highest compliment that we can receive and these types of referrals are a big part of the success of the Marion banking center this past year.

“It’s an immense honor for the entire Marion team to be presented with this award,” says David Wooten, Vice President and Market Manager of the Marion and Black Mountain banking centers. “We strive to put our customers’ needs at the center of every decision we make and take great pride in going the extra-mile to help them meet their financial goals. I am extremely proud to work alongside this team and to be a part of such a wonderful community.”