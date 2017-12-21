Press release from Asheville School:

On January 18, 2018, join Asheville School for the opening of “Marking a Movement: Selections From Hear Our Voice.” The Amplifier’s “Hear Our Voice” Exhibit has been shown in museums and art galleries around the country, and the Asheville Art Museum has loaned posters from the exhibit to Asheville School for the show.

“Hear Our Voice” is an exhibition of posters organized by The Amplifier, “a design lab dedicated to reimagining and amplifying the voices of social change movements though art and community engagement.” According to the Asheville Art Museum’s website, the full exhibition “explores the potential of visual art to empower people, artists, and communities and promote dialogue.”

John M. Crawford Gallery Curator Casey Arbor says that “Marking a Movement” features posters created by a wide-range of artists that explore themes of social justice and current issues. “The Amplifier’s exhibit at the Asheville Art Museum was so powerful, popular and profound that we requested the posters be loaned to Asheville School,” said Arbor. “We have created a memorable exhibition complete with programming that engages our students. We hope that this exhibition will help students engage in dialogue and prompt them to explore current issues through art.”

“Marking a Movement” will include a selection of 33 of posters from the “Hear Our Voice” exhibit. Join us for an opening reception on January 18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Walker Arts Center’s John M. Crawford Gallery. The exhibition will hang until March 2, 2018. Guests can visit the gallery from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and should check in at the front desk in Mitchell Hall.

